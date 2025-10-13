Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes $107,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $271.99 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $292.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.32 and its 200 day moving average is $226.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

