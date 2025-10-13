Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes $59,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 126,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 97,712 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,031.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after acquiring an additional 258,310 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

