Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes $260,000 Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.3% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $583.89 and a 200 day moving average of $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

