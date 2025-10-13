US Bancorp DE Sells 27,106 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,106 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.