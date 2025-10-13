Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $70.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

