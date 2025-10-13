Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.6% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 345,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

