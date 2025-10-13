Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Holdings Boosted by Gordian Advisors LLC

Gordian Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $59.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

