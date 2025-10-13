Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Bought by Gordian Advisors LLC

Gordian Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

