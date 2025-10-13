Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $79.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $81.46.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

