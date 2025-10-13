Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 893,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,308,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,047,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS opened at $289.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $213.26 and a one year high of $300.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.88 and its 200-day moving average is $274.36.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

