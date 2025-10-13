Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 286.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $736.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $771.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $717.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.68.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.