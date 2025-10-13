Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $736.33 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $771.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $717.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.68. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

