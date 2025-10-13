Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Shares Sold by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,706,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,255,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,860,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,038,000 after buying an additional 1,000,394 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,292,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,048,000 after buying an additional 176,997 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6,012.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,470,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,859,000 after buying an additional 6,364,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,517,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,390 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

