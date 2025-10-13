Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,498 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $599.37 and a 200 day moving average of $558.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $619.60. The firm has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

