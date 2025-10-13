Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 492,425 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

