Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE Shares Bought by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $19,116,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of VONE opened at $296.54 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $306.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.43.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.8463 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.