Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $58.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1897 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

