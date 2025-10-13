Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Sharp Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3,334.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.6% of Sharp Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $599.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $619.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

