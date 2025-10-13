Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Increased by Dynamic Financial Group

Dynamic Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $600.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

