Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Lessened by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7%
VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $599.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
