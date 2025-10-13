Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Afbi LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7%
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $619.60. The company has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $599.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.99.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
