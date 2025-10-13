Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 142.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $599.37 and a 200-day moving average of $558.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $619.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

