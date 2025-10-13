Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $619.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.99. The firm has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

