Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $599.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $619.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.