Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $599.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $619.60. The stock has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

