Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $72.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

