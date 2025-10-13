Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is RHS Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,327,000 after buying an additional 58,034 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 39,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $321.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $332.20. The company has a market capitalization of $536.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.