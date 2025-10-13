Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Lessened by Joel Adams & Associates Inc.

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $321.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $332.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

