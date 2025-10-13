Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,876 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $138,723,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after buying an additional 893,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,862,000 after buying an additional 660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of VT stock opened at $135.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.55. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

