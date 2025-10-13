Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $71,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,291,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,700,000 after acquiring an additional 421,165 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $31,175,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 347,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 231,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $25,853,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Onto Innovation Price Performance
Shares of ONTO opened at $121.30 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $228.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.
