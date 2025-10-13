Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $991,000 Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 145.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,827,083.80. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,667 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,162. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $60.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CELH. Wall Street Zen lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Celsius from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

