Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJR opened at $114.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

