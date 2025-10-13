Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLBD. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Blue Bird by 9.1% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $365,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blue Bird news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,187.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,024.18. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,881.63. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,183 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $54.84 on Monday. Blue Bird Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $398.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 8.16%.Blue Bird’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.58.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

