Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $459,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,194.20. This represents a 36.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $319.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

