waypoint wealth counsel Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of waypoint wealth counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 3.5%

QQQ opened at $589.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.