waypoint wealth counsel Reduces Holdings in Ready Capital Corp $RC

waypoint wealth counsel decreased its position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 100.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.7% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 412,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Ready Capital Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $566.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Ready Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($9.77) million for the quarter. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 40.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.5%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

