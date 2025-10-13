Wells Financial Advisors INC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 153.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after buying an additional 2,185,348 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,715,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,598,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,474,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $112.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

