Wells Financial Advisors INC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $192.80 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $201.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.13.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.