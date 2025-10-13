Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 7,687 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Wells Financial Advisors INC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.6% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,265,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after buying an additional 429,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,559,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,292,000 after acquiring an additional 295,027 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,852,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,815,000 after acquiring an additional 708,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.82 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

