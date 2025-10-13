Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 781 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Wells Financial Advisors INC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.1%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.