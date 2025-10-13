Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.0% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.68. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

