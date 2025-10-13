Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $600.51 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $619.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

