Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $56.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.35.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on ZLAB

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 86,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,721.64. This represents a 13.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Yajing Chen sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $50,933.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,222.40. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 49.68%.The business had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.66 million. Zai Lab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.