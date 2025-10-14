1,346 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.90.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

