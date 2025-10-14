85 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $557.73 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,024.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $573.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

