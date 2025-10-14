ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.91 and traded as high as $39.53. ACM Research shares last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 969,300 shares.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.42.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.42 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,586,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 672,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,786,399.52. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 253,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,530. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,152 shares of company stock worth $7,549,160 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in ACM Research by 14.4% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 122,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 4,309.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

