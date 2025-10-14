Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $172.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.