Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $973,315,191.49. Following the sale, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

