Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Glass Wealth Management Co LLC

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $295.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.40.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.47. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,338 shares of company stock worth $59,062,683. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

