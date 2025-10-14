Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 37,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.7% during the second quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.47. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total value of $6,377,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,494,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,572,657.16. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,338 shares of company stock worth $59,062,683. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.40.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

